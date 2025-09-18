Sapient Capital LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 82,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 807.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 161,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 143,284 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

