Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Chevron by 141.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $276.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

