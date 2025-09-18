SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

