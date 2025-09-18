Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20,282.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.12, for a total value of $870,650.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,552.40. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Ramsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.71, for a total value of $310,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,700.35. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,017 shares of company stock worth $1,240,807. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Agricultural Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE AGM opened at $185.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $159.64 and a fifty-two week high of $217.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $100.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

