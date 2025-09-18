American Express Company $AXP Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $335.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $337.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.62.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $277.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.20.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

