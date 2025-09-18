Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after acquiring an additional 458,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.02 and a 200-day moving average of $271.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

