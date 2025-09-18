Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $28,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,955,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,118,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,771,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE EMR opened at $131.01 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.