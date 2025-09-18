Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 8,100 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $36,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,187.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,458,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,970,000 after purchasing an additional 271,531 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance
Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $205.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $147.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.
Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
