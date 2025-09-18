Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $189.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.01. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $191.03.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

