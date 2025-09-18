Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $17.21 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 79,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,208,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after acquiring an additional 265,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $238.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

