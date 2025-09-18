Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,689.76. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Get Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.