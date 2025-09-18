Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

