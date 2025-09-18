Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 1,373 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $119.85 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average is $118.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

