Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $699,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $794.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $798.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.