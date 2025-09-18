Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in August

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 453,700 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 665,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.8 days.

Cargojet Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $102.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

