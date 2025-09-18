Marc Benioff Sells 2,250 Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.91, for a total transaction of $548,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,351,282.61. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $545,377.50.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $554,985.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total transaction of $565,020.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $543,375.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $566,235.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $574,425.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.56, for a total transaction of $559,260.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.57, for a total transaction of $557,032.50.

On Friday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.67, for a total transaction of $557,257.50.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.07, for a total transaction of $553,657.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $242.00 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.58. The company has a market capitalization of $230.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 63,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 123,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

