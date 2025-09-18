Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.99 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

