CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Bought by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,017,223,000 after acquiring an additional 969,027 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CVS Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,037,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $924,643,000 after acquiring an additional 728,924 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $75.55.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

