S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.38.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $543.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

