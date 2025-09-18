Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 51,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Balefire LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $249.53 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $253.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

