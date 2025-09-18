Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IWY stock opened at $268.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.64. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $270.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

