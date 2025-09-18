iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 2073906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Down 0.8%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAUM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1,558.6% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 127,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

