Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,274,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 9,895,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of CSCCF stock opened at C$7.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.69. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$3.51 and a 52-week high of C$8.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

