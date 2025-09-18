Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 1315763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $513,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 142,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,052.60. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,916,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,458,000 after purchasing an additional 120,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Silgan by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,646,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,312,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,868,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,657,000 after acquiring an additional 448,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,595,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,150,000 after purchasing an additional 115,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

