iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 416170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,806,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,872,000 after buying an additional 175,854 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 715,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,318,000 after buying an additional 373,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,241,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $10,974,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

