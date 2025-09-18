Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Increases By 21.9%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,101,100 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 903,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,835.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,835.2 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $88.44 on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $93.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.76.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
