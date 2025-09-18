KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 5832125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

KANZHUN Trading Up 0.4%

KANZHUN Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

The business also recently disclosed a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KANZHUN

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KANZHUN during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in KANZHUN during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 3,115.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 52.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Articles

