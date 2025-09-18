Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 1259563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enviri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Enviri Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.520–0.300 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100-0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviri by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Enviri by 11,332.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enviri in the first quarter worth $74,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

