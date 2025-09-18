Short Interest in Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Decreases By 23.2%

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 169,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,953,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,953,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cannabis Wheaton Income Trading Down 2.7%

CBWTF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter. Cannabis Wheaton Income had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 19.99%.

About Cannabis Wheaton Income

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

