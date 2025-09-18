TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 423.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 44,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $213.67 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,645 shares of company stock valued at $27,267,158. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

