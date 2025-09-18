Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 25,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $3,576,759.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 128,662 shares in the company, valued at $17,988,234.22. This represents a 16.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $4,092,770.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 399,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,325,688.65. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.92.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $157.28 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $94.33 and a twelve month high of $158.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.02.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%.The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

