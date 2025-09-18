MSCI Inc $MSCI Stock Position Lowered by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $578.84 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.25.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The business had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

