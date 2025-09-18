McPherson’s (ASX:MCP) Insider Brett Charlton Buys 100,000 Shares

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP – Get Free Report) insider Brett Charlton bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.27 per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00.
McPherson's Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.
McPherson's Company Profile
