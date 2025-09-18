McPherson’s (ASX:MCP) Insider Brett Charlton Buys 100,000 Shares

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCPGet Free Report) insider Brett Charlton bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.27 per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

McPherson’s Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products; and vitamins and supplements, as well as various kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminium foils.

