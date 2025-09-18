Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $140.47 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.85.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

