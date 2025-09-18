Robert (Bob) Sherwin Buys 100,835 Shares of Articore Group (ASX:ATG) Stock

Articore Group Limited (ASX:ATG – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Bob) Sherwin bought 100,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 per share, with a total value of A$28,334.64.
About Articore Group
Articore Group Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and babies clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
