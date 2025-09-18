Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 403.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in American International Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 140,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair raised American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of AIG opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

