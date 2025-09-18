Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after buying an additional 1,262,614 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 75,856.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 717,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,805,000 after buying an additional 716,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $383,139,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 842,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,027,000 after buying an additional 638,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $706.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 171.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $340.37 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $692.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.03.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.84.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

