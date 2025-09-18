Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $587,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 88.3% in the second quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 70,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM opened at $185.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.26 and a 52-week high of $193.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.31. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

