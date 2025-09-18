Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Buys $24,260.00 in Stock

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP Glenn Stetson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $24,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 93,952 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,551.04. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MTDR opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources Company has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $64.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Matador Resources by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Matador Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

