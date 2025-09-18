Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,185 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

