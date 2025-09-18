Olufunlayo Ol Fajemirokun-Beck Buys 378 Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) Director Olufunlayo Ol Fajemirokun-Beck acquired 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,079.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,748.80. This represents a 4.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.23%.The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

