Eric Roberts Buys 5,000 Shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Stock

CalciMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) insider Eric Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,140. This represents a 6.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CalciMedica Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CALC opened at $3.20 on Thursday. CalciMedica Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). As a group, research analysts anticipate that CalciMedica Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CalciMedica in the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CalciMedica by 289.3% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CalciMedica by 58.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 34,386 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CalciMedica by 207.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 34,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CalciMedica in the first quarter worth $45,000.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

