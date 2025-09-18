BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen Foster Sells 511 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Karen Foster sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $13,710.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,219.76. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.15 and a beta of 1.78.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). BioLife Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised BioLife Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 353.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 243.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

