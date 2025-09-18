Associate Global Partners (ASX:APL) Insider Acquires A$14,500.00 in Stock

Associate Global Partners Limited (ASX:APL – Get Free Report) insider Martin (Marty) Switzer bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,500.00.

Associate Global Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.50.

About Associate Global Partners

Associate Global Partners Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It manages large cap, mid cap, small cap, micro cap, and income focused mandates for its institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Contango Asset Management Limited and changed its name to Associate Global Partners Limited in November 2022.

