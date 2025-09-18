Insider Buying: Wam Alternative Assets (ASX:WMA) Insider Purchases A$11,765.69 in Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.03 per share, with a total value of A$11,765.69.
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 12,253 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$12,730.87.
- On Thursday, September 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 6,742 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$6,977.97.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 21,528 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.03 per share, with a total value of A$22,173.84.
- On Monday, September 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,433 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$20,113.16.
Wam Alternative Assets Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $188.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.41.
Wam Alternative Assets Increases Dividend
Wam Alternative Assets Company Profile
Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.
