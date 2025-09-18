Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) and Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Financial Survey

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) and Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Pyxis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Pyxis Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Pyxis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -612.59% -243.78% Pyxis Oncology N/A -68.56% -52.14%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.02 million ($37.66) -0.06 Pyxis Oncology $16.15 million 8.49 -$77.33 million ($1.60) -1.38

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Pyxis Oncology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Indaptus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pyxis Oncology. Pyxis Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indaptus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Oncology has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Indaptus Therapeutics and Pyxis Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pyxis Oncology 0 2 4 0 2.67

Indaptus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $238.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,942.19%. Pyxis Oncology has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 250.68%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Pyxis Oncology.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Intec Parent, Inc. and changed its name to Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing PYX-107, a CD40 agonist with demonstrated anti-cancer activity in patients who previously progressed on PD-(L)1 inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as soft tissue sarcomas, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, cancers, and melanoma in combination with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy. It has in-license agreement with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize ADC product candidates directed to certain licensed targets, including PYX-201 and PYX-203, and products containing the ADC product candidates; and Biosion USA, Inc. for development, manufacture, and commercialization of PYX-106, an IO product candidate. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

