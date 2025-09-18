Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) versus Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Head-To-Head Review

Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Millennium Group International and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Group International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Millennium Group International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Group International $38.53 million N/A -$8.77 million N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV $3.01 billion 2.07 $429.88 million $0.62 16.34

This table compares Millennium Group International and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Group International.

Risk & Volatility

Millennium Group International has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Group International and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 13.36% 135.47% 14.19%

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV beats Millennium Group International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries. It also provides packaging products supply chain management solutions, and board games and various board game accessories. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of YC 1926 (BVI) Limited.

About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups. In addition, the company offers pets shampoos, sprays, repellents, and cleaners. Further, it provides liquid hand soap, foaming liquid soap, and liquid body wash; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, pre-folded products for adults. Additionally, the company offers anti-bacterial gels; disinfectant sprays; face masks; dispensers; hand towels; and industrial cleaning cloths. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Evenflo, Pétalo, Suavel, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark, and Escudo brands. The company exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

