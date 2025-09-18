Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 7,163 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BATS GOVT opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

