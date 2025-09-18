Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,408,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 352.4% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 91,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $44.90 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

