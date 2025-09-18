Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Sells $109,600.00 in Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Moe sold 10,000 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,280.08. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Red Cat Stock Performance

RCAT opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCAT. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on Red Cat in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Red Cat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 30.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 820,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 193,853 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 64.1% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $262,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

